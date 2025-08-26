Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail of Nitish Katara Murder Convict Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended by one week the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for his role in the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.

Vikas Yadav had filed a plea against the Delhi High Court's August 22 decision, which refused to extend his interim bail granted on July 29. He sought the extension to arrange for his impending marriage and to gather Rs 54 lakh as part of a court-imposed fine.

Despite the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih extending Yadav's bail, the case is set to be reviewed by the bench headed by Justice M M Sundresh, who previously granted Yadav's bail. Meanwhile, the high court remains unsure of its jurisdiction in extending Yadav's bail, given the Supreme Court's prior affirmations of his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)