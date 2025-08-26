Left Menu

BJP Urges Maratha Leader to Engage in Dialogue During Ganesh Festive Demonstrations

The BJP has urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider his plans for demonstrations in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival and engage in constructive dialogue with the Maharashtra government. Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis to avail reservations, while the BJP emphasizes peaceful, constitutional means for achieving community justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:03 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to revise his plans to stage protests in Mumbai during the upcoming Ganesh festival. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has urged Jarange to engage in dialogue with the state government, asserting that this is the most constructive path forward.

Jarange has been advocating for the inclusion of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, to secure a 10% reservation. Despite attempts by an officer from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office to dissuade him, Jarange remains firm in his resolve unless the government meets his demands.

Highlighting past peaceful protests by Marathas, Upadhye reiterated the significance of constitutional means and dialogue. He emphasized Chief Minister Fadnavis's commitment to the Maratha cause, citing past efforts that bolstered Maratha reservations and other community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

