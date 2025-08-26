Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Convictions Due to Shoddy Investigation

The Supreme Court acquitted two men in a minor girl's rape and murder case, criticizing the lack of credible investigation and evidence. It highlighted the prosecution's failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt due to missing documentation, flawed forensic procedures, and questionable evidence handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:32 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Convictions Due to Shoddy Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has acquitted two men, including a death row convict, in a high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a minor, blaming the outcome on inadequate investigation and trial procedures. The court denounced the evidentiary flaws as making a conviction impossible.

The justices criticized the lack of documentation, specifically regarding the collection of blood samples crucial for DNA testing. The bench underscored that no credible evidence was provided to support the prosecution's claims, which made the reliability of forensic evidence highly questionable.

The ruling overturns an Allahabad High Court decision from 2018, which had upheld the lower court's verdicts against the accused, sentencing one to death and another to life imprisonment. This case highlights systemic failings in the criminal justice process in cases hinging solely on circumstantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

 India
2
Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster, accuses CM Sukhu of playing politics amid crisis

Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster,...

 India
3
"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an international level," Uttarakhand CM Dhami

"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an in...

 India
4
US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrible"

US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrib...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025