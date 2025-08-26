Supreme Court Overturns Convictions Due to Shoddy Investigation
The Supreme Court acquitted two men in a minor girl's rape and murder case, criticizing the lack of credible investigation and evidence. It highlighted the prosecution's failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt due to missing documentation, flawed forensic procedures, and questionable evidence handling.
The Supreme Court of India has acquitted two men, including a death row convict, in a high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a minor, blaming the outcome on inadequate investigation and trial procedures. The court denounced the evidentiary flaws as making a conviction impossible.
The justices criticized the lack of documentation, specifically regarding the collection of blood samples crucial for DNA testing. The bench underscored that no credible evidence was provided to support the prosecution's claims, which made the reliability of forensic evidence highly questionable.
The ruling overturns an Allahabad High Court decision from 2018, which had upheld the lower court's verdicts against the accused, sentencing one to death and another to life imprisonment. This case highlights systemic failings in the criminal justice process in cases hinging solely on circumstantial evidence.
