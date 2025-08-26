India Commissions INS Udaygiri & INS Himgiri, Marks Naval Self-Reliance Milestone

In a historic milestone for Indian shipbuilding, the Indian Navy commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri – under Project 17A at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony, marking the first time that two frontline surface combatants, built simultaneously by two different shipyards, have entered service together.

INS Udaygiri was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, while INS Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata. This double commissioning not only showcases India’s indigenous design and shipbuilding capabilities but also underscores the Navy’s growing strength as a Blue Water force.

Strategic Significance

In his address, Rajnath Singh affirmed that these frigates would fortify India’s maritime security architecture, safeguard sea lanes, and extend India’s ability to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. He linked the induction of these ships with India’s larger maritime strategy, citing the policies of Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security & Growth for All in the Region).

“These warships enhance our capability to respond swiftly to any threat or crisis. They send a strong message that India is ready and capable of protecting its maritime borders,” he said.

Aatmanirbhar Navy: Designed and Built in India

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri reflects the Navy’s long-standing emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation:

Both frigates feature advanced stealth designs , reduced radar signatures, and cutting-edge surveillance radars and electronic warfare suites .

They are equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missile systems, and rapid-fire guns , making them versatile in combat roles.

Propelled by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) plants, they boast high speed, fuel efficiency, and modern Integrated Platform Management Systems.

These are the 100th and 101st warships designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, achieving over 75% indigenous content through the involvement of MSMEs, Indian defence firms, and domestic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Rajnath Singh hailed the ships as “symbols of India’s transformative march towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” He commended the seamless collaboration between MDL and GRSE, describing the dual commissioning as a giant leap in indigenous warship construction.

Expanding Maritime Power

The Navy emphasized that the multi-mission frigates will serve as operational enablers across the full spectrum of maritime tasks – anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, sea control operations, and HADR missions.

Rajnath Singh underlined their role in enhancing India’s position as a “First Responder” and “Preferred Security Partner” in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). “From countering piracy and smuggling to tackling maritime terrorism and disaster relief, these frigates will prove to be game-changers,” he said.

He also highlighted the Navy’s critical role in ensuring the safety of sea lanes crucial to India’s energy imports from the Middle East and Africa, noting that the Navy has become a pillar of national economic security.

Operational Readiness: Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Referring to Operation Sindoor, where the Navy demonstrated swift planning and execution, Rajnath Singh remarked that adversaries now clearly recognize the strength and deterrent capability of India’s maritime forces. He stressed that India does not believe in expansionism but will deliver decisive responses when its security is challenged.

The Defence Minister recalled the nation’s unity against terrorism, referencing the measured response to the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated that Operation Sindoor represented a pause, not an end.

Future-Ready Navy

Acknowledging the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, Singh urged continued investment in research, development, and indigenous innovation. He emphasized India’s progress in producing high-tech defence equipment domestically and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the armed forces across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, described the commissioning as “a testimony to India’s growing maritime power,” adding that the Navy had demonstrated overwhelming force during Operation Sindoor, effectively constraining hostile navies.

Linking Legacy with the Future

The new INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri carry forward the proud legacy of earlier frigates by the same names, which served the Navy for over three decades each. Their induction not only strengthens the Navy’s Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command but also enhances India’s operational readiness in the Bay of Bengal and wider Indo-Pacific region.

INS Udaygiri : Keel laid May 2019, launched May 2022, delivered July 2025.

INS Himgiri: Keel laid November 2018, launched December 2020, delivered July 2025.

Both underwent extensive trials before commissioning. The remaining four frigates of the Project 17A class are under construction at MDL and GRSE and are expected to be delivered by mid-2026.

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri marks a defining moment in India’s naval modernization. With indigenous design, advanced technology, and multi-mission capability, the ships highlight India’s growing shipbuilding prowess and the Navy’s readiness to secure the nation’s maritime and economic interests.