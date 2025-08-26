Delhi Advocates Demand Withdrawal of Virtual Evidence Notification
The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi is urging authorities to withdraw a notification allowing police to provide evidence virtually. Following assurances from officials, lawyers have been on strike since Friday, awaiting a decision. If unmet, the strike will intensify further.
The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi announced that authorities have assured them of a positive resolution regarding the contentious notification permitting police to present evidence virtually from police stations.
Lawyers across Delhi's district courts have been on strike since Friday, demanding the notification's withdrawal. The committee communicated that a meeting with authorities on this matter was held after the notification was issued by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on August 13, where all concerns were raised.
If no decision is reached by 8 pm, the strike will intensify. The Bar Council of India urged the Delhi LG to withdraw the notification, insisting on the physical presence of police officials in courts while presenting evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
