Violence Erupts in Gorakhnath Over Trader's Death

Tensions escalated in the Gorakhnath area following the death of Kunjbihari Nishad, a 27-year-old building material trader, after a week-long battle with severe injuries sustained in a vicious assault.

The attack occurred while Nishad attempted to recover a debt from local resident Abhishek Pandey, who, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Nishad and his brother-in-law with iron rods and sticks.

Posthumously, Nishad's supporters accused the hospital of negligence, blocking the road and inciting violent clashes that injured a police officer. Authorities have taken one suspect into custody, and increased police presence aims to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)