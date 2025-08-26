Violence Erupts in Gorakhnath Over Trader's Death
A brutal assault led to the death of Kunjbihari Nishad in Gorakhnath, inciting violence and clashes with police. Nishad had been assaulted while trying to recover money. After his death, supporters blamed medical negligence and blocked roads, leading to a police officer's injury during ensuing conflicts.
Tensions escalated in the Gorakhnath area following the death of Kunjbihari Nishad, a 27-year-old building material trader, after a week-long battle with severe injuries sustained in a vicious assault.
The attack occurred while Nishad attempted to recover a debt from local resident Abhishek Pandey, who, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Nishad and his brother-in-law with iron rods and sticks.
Posthumously, Nishad's supporters accused the hospital of negligence, blocking the road and inciting violent clashes that injured a police officer. Authorities have taken one suspect into custody, and increased police presence aims to prevent further unrest.
