Tragedy in Chhauni Kalan: Milkman's Fate Sealed by Raging River

The tragic disappearance of Surmudeen, a 32-year-old resident of Chhauni Kalan, has come to a somber end as his body was recovered from the seasonal river on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

Sub-Inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, reported that Surmudeen was swept away while returning home after a milk delivery amid strong currents.

The community is in mourning, as Surmudeen, a member of the Gujjar community, was found a short distance downstream. Authorities have sent his body to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for post-mortem examination.