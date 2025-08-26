Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhauni Kalan: Milkman's Fate Sealed by Raging River

The body of Surmudeen, a 32-year-old milkman from Chhauni Kalan, was discovered after being swept away by a seasonal river's strong currents. The incident occurred on Monday evening while returning from a milk delivery. His body was found the next day and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:29 IST
The tragic disappearance of Surmudeen, a 32-year-old resident of Chhauni Kalan, has come to a somber end as his body was recovered from the seasonal river on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

Sub-Inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, reported that Surmudeen was swept away while returning home after a milk delivery amid strong currents.

The community is in mourning, as Surmudeen, a member of the Gujjar community, was found a short distance downstream. Authorities have sent his body to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for post-mortem examination.

