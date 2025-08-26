India, South Africa Hold 5th JWG on Agriculture to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

The 5th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture between India and South Africa was held today in virtual mode, reinforcing the two nations’ long-standing partnership in agriculture and allied sectors. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, India, and Mr. Thapsana Molepo, Acting Director, International Trade Promotion, South Africa.

Both delegations underscored the strategic importance of agriculture in bilateral relations, describing the meeting as a key milestone in advancing cooperation in food security, research, and agri-trade.

India Showcases Agricultural Achievements

Speaking at the meeting, Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu presented an overview of India’s agricultural sector, highlighting the country’s remarkable progress in foodgrain production, horticulture, and allied activities. He outlined several flagship initiatives undertaken by the Government of India, including:

Digital agriculture platforms to empower farmers with real-time data and advisory services.

Promotion of climate-resilient farming practices to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Stronger frameworks for risk management and crop insurance .

Enhanced credit access and financing mechanisms for farmers, with special emphasis on small and marginal cultivators.

He emphasized that these initiatives are designed not only to boost productivity but also to ensure sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity in Indian agriculture.

South Africa’s Priorities in Agriculture

In his remarks, Mr. Thapsana Molepo outlined South Africa’s agricultural priorities and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India. He expressed particular interest in cooperation on:

Extension services to improve outreach and capacity among farmers.

Seed sector development , ensuring access to high-quality, climate-adapted varieties.

Capacity building initiatives, including training and exchange programs for researchers and farmers.

Molepo noted that South Africa sees India as a valuable partner in agricultural modernization, particularly in building resilience against global challenges such as climate change, food security, and market volatility.

Focus on Research Collaboration

A major highlight of the meeting was the discussion on potential collaboration between the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) of South Africa and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Both sides agreed to explore opportunities in:

Joint research projects in crops, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

Knowledge exchange platforms for sharing innovations and best practices.

Capacity-building programs for scientists, researchers, and field-level workers.

Market access dialogue to strengthen bilateral agricultural trade.

Broad Participation

The meeting was attended by senior officials from:

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

The Department of Fisheries

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

The Ministry of External Affairs

This broad participation reflected the multi-dimensional nature of agricultural cooperation, which extends beyond crop production into livestock, fisheries, and allied services.

The 5th India–South Africa JWG on Agriculture highlighted the shared vision of both countries to strengthen food security, advance sustainable agriculture, and enhance trade and research linkages. By leveraging each other’s strengths and creating a robust framework for collaboration, India and South Africa are poised to take their agricultural partnership to new heights.