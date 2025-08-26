Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi
Arshad Ali alias Sonu was arrested with 315 grams of smack during a police vehicle check in Amethi. The seizure, valued at around Rs 35 lakh, was part of the 'Nasha Mukt Amethi Abhiyan' initiative. A case has been filed, and Ali has been sent to jail.
In a significant seizure under the 'Nasha Mukt Amethi Abhiyan', police apprehended a man named Arshad Ali, also known as Sonu, with a haul of 315 grams of smack.
The operation took place during a routine vehicle inspection in Amethi, leading to the discovery of drugs valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh.
Following the bust, authorities promptly registered a case and remanded the accused into custody, marking another step in the district's ongoing battle against narcotics.
