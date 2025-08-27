Left Menu

Controversy at the Fed: Lisa Cook's Legal Battle

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is facing removal by President Donald Trump due to alleged mortgage misstatements. Cook plans to challenge this in court. The Fed reaffirms her ongoing role, with her attorney preparing legal action. Trump's pressure on interest rate policies adds tension. Cook's tenure shields data-driven decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:53 IST
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, targeted for removal by President Donald Trump over alleged mortgage misstatements, will legally contest this dismissal. The Federal Reserve confirmed on Tuesday that Cook intends to retain her role as a central bank governor, pending a court's decision on her authority to continue.

The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on September 16-17 could see a dramatic interest rate cut, as pressured by Trump, despite the president's crusade against the Fed's standing. Cook has previously voted with the majority on rate decisions and has not dissented from any board actions.

Despite Trump's declaration of Cook's immediate firing and plans for a successor, the Fed asserts Cook remains in her position unless a court rules otherwise. Her attorney Abbe Lowell will file a lawsuit, with the Justice Department yet to act. The Federal Reserve emphasizes the importance of stable tenures and removal protections for governors in its operations.

