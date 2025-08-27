Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary
A federal judge dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit against federal judges in Maryland who blocked swift deportations. The Justice Department plans to appeal, reflecting growing tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch. Judge Cullen condemned the administration's tactics and emphasized adherence to constitutional precedent.
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump administration targeting every federal judge in Maryland. The lawsuit challenged an order that delayed deportations, a setback for Trump's immigration agenda.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen criticized the administration's approach, stating the case should have been pursued through traditional appeals rather than targeting the judiciary. His ruling emphasized respect for constitutional precedent and the rule of law.
The Justice Department signaled its intention to appeal, highlighting ongoing tensions between the judiciary and the Trump administration. The case underscores broader issues of judicial overreach alleged by the administration and the judiciary's frustration with its aggressive litigation tactics.
