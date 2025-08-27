Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

Colombia's government has announced that 34 soldiers fighting against rebels in the southern region have been kidnapped by villagers acting under rebel orders. The Defense Minister, Pedro Sánchez, emphasized the military's commitment to securing the soldiers' release, stating that all resources will be employed to achieve this.

The soldiers have been held in Guaviare province since a gun battle on Sunday resulted in the deaths of 10 rebels. The villagers have reportedly demanded the return of a rebel's body that has been transported to a morgue. This standoff highlights ongoing security issues in rural areas, where rebel groups continue to exert influence.

Colombia continues to grapple with controlling territories once dominated by the FARC, with the government condemning these abductions as illegal actions incited by rebel leaders. Such incidents underline the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining peace and order in regions rife with armed conflict.

