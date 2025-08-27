Trump's Gaza Agenda: White House Plans to End Conflict
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced that President Trump will lead a White House meeting on Gaza's situation, indicating plans to resolve the conflict by year-end. Witkoff stated there are ongoing discussions with Hamas for a potential settlement, amid international criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.
On Tuesday, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff disclosed that President Donald Trump will chair a crucial meeting at the White House on Wednesday, focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The United States expects the Israeli-Palestinian tension in the region to be resolved by the end of the year.
Despite President Trump's campaign promise to swiftly end the Gaza conflict during the 2024 election, progress has been slow, with over seven months of his presidency gone by. Following a brief ceasefire that ended after Israeli strikes in March, recent images highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza have attracted global criticism of Israel.
Witkoff, speaking on Fox News, confirmed that a comprehensive plan is in place, with Israel and Hamas both open to negotiation. The conflict, exacerbated by the October 2023 attacks by Hamas, has led to heavy casualties and widespread displacement, raising serious international concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
