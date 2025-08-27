Election Controversy: Doubtful Voter Registrations in Bihar
The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of registering over 5,000 Uttar Pradesh residents as voters in a district of Bihar to favor the ruling NDA in the upcoming polls. The commission dismissed the allegations as imaginary, emphasizing ongoing draft roll revisions to address any discrepancies.
The INDIA bloc has raised serious concerns, claiming that the Election Commission registered over 5,000 Uttar Pradesh residents as voters in Bihar to benefit the ruling NDA ahead of the state assembly elections.
Congress's Randeep Surjewala and RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha articulated the allegations, specifically highlighting the registration of a UP-based elector in the Valmiki Nagar constituency. However, the West Champaran administration countered this, emphasizing that the published draft electoral roll is meant for inviting claims and objections.
They also clarified that geographical factors, such as river course changes, often necessitate address updates, leading to possible duplicate registrations, which are addressed during special revisions.
