Left Menu

Election Controversy: Doubtful Voter Registrations in Bihar

The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of registering over 5,000 Uttar Pradesh residents as voters in a district of Bihar to favor the ruling NDA in the upcoming polls. The commission dismissed the allegations as imaginary, emphasizing ongoing draft roll revisions to address any discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:46 IST
Election Controversy: Doubtful Voter Registrations in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA bloc has raised serious concerns, claiming that the Election Commission registered over 5,000 Uttar Pradesh residents as voters in Bihar to benefit the ruling NDA ahead of the state assembly elections.

Congress's Randeep Surjewala and RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha articulated the allegations, specifically highlighting the registration of a UP-based elector in the Valmiki Nagar constituency. However, the West Champaran administration countered this, emphasizing that the published draft electoral roll is meant for inviting claims and objections.

They also clarified that geographical factors, such as river course changes, often necessitate address updates, leading to possible duplicate registrations, which are addressed during special revisions.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025