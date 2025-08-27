Left Menu

Rising Gun Ownership: A Complex Australian Phenomenon

Despite tighter gun laws post-Port Arthur massacre in 1996, gun ownership in Australia has increased, surpassing four million. This rise is attributed to a growing population, cultural diversity, and various social influences, challenging assumptions about the relationship between legal gun ownership and firearm violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a startling turn of events, Australia is witnessing an increase in gun ownership, now exceeding four million, despite stringent laws enacted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. This contradiction has reignited debates on gun legislation and ownership patterns across the country.

The growth in gun numbers and licenses is juxtaposed against a backdrop of decreasing firearm crimes, like homicides and armed robberies. This suggests a complex relationship between legal gun ownership and violence, defying straightforward assumptions.

Diverse cultural backgrounds, an expanding population, and a penchant for self-sufficiency in uncertain times are fueling the rise in guns. Multicultural influences and a keen interest in hunting and shooting sports further complicate this multifaceted issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

