$24.6m Boost for Water, Horticulture and Māori Land Projects in East Coast

The Government has announced a $24.62 million funding package from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) that will accelerate horticultural development, water resilience, and Māori land utilisation across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. The investment is designed to strengthen local economies, create jobs, and improve resilience against future weather shocks.

The announcement was made by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones during a visit to Wairoa, where he also officially opened the final phase of the $10.96 million Te Wairoa e Whanake central business district revitalisation project.

Unlocking Growth Through Water and Land

Minister Jones said the investment directly addresses long-standing challenges in the East Coast region. “This funding will turbo-charge high-value horticulture expansion, unlock underutilised whenua Māori, and deliver stronger regional resilience. It’s about enabling productivity and prosperity in some of the country’s most geographically isolated communities,” he said.

The East Coast is especially vulnerable to extreme weather events, with isolation, limited infrastructure, and fragile supply chains magnifying the impact of floods, storms, and droughts. By focusing on water security and land productivity, the government aims to provide a sustainable economic base for generations to come.

Breakdown of Funded Projects

The $24.62 million package will be distributed across five key initiatives:

Turanga Fast Five (Tairāwhiti) – A loan of $11.93 million will support the transformation of five underutilised whenua Māori land blocks, totalling 70 hectares, into a diversified horticulture development producing high-value crops.

Tātau Tātau Horticulture Limited Partnership (Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay) – A $6.83 million loan will expand existing water storage and fund a scalable post-harvest facility , building on an earlier $1 million from the Māori Development Fund.

Makauri Aquifer Recharge Limited (Tairāwhiti) – Up to $3 million in loan funding will construct infrastructure to replenish the Makauri aquifer , ensuring reliable water supply for the fertile Tūranganui-a-Kiwa flats near the Waipaoa River.

Ngāti Pahauwera Commercial Development Limited (Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay) – A $2.36 million loan will finance a 42,000 cubic metre water storage reservoir and distribution system , converting 30 hectares of whenua Māori into commercial pipfruit orchards .

Quality Roading Services (QRS) (Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay) – A $500,000 grant will strengthen flood protection for QRS’s operations hub and depot, safeguarding the council-owned engineering company’s crucial role in disaster response and recovery.

Strengthening Regional Resilience

Minister Jones emphasised that these projects go beyond economic uplift—they are about building resilience in the face of climate volatility. “Investments like these are critical for ensuring that communities can weather future storms and droughts while continuing to grow exports and support local employment,” he said.

The package is also expected to generate wider benefits such as:

Enabling housing and business growth by ensuring water infrastructure keeps pace with demand.

Expanding Māori commercial opportunities , particularly through the productive use of whenua Māori.

Supporting export growth in high-value horticulture sectors, such as pipfruit and kiwifruit.

Enhancing local disaster readiness, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Te Wairoa e Whanake: Revitalising the Town Centre

The funding announcement was paired with the official opening of the final stage of the Te Wairoa e Whanake project, a $10.96 million redevelopment of Wairoa’s CBD. Supported by a $5.8 million investment from the former Provincial Growth Fund, the development includes a new community business and tourism facility, intended to boost economic activity and civic pride.

“This is about more than just infrastructure,” Jones said. “It’s about creating thriving, resilient communities where people have opportunities to prosper.”

Looking Ahead

With water security projects moving forward and horticultural expansion underway, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti are set to benefit from sustainable growth, stronger resilience, and expanded employment opportunities. The government sees these investments as a blueprint for how regional development can both strengthen the economy and safeguard communities from future climate challenges.