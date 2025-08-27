Seized Cache: West Tripura Police Crack Down on Firearms

Authorities in West Tripura have confiscated four pistols and seven magazines as part of a crackdown on illegal firearms trafficking. The raid, conducted on Tuesday night in the Madhyapara area under the Amtali police jurisdiction, was based on intelligence received by law enforcement agencies, as stated by Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak.

The property where the weapons were found belongs to Dipankar Sen, a known criminal with several charges under the Arms Act. Currently detained, Sen is suspected of being involved in arms smuggling operations. Investigators are now working to determine if the seized items were meant for local distribution or part of a larger trafficking operation.

This operation reflects increased vigilance by security forces to combat illegal arms and contraband movement, especially along the India-Bangladesh border. The seized firearms have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed examination, as the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

