Left Menu

Seized Cache: West Tripura Police Crack Down on Firearms

Authorities in West Tripura district confiscated four pistols and seven magazines in a raid linked to firearm smuggling investigations. The house owner, Dipankar Sen, a known offender with multiple Arms Act cases, remains in jail. This action is part of increased efforts to curb illegal arms smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:19 IST
Seized Cache: West Tripura Police Crack Down on Firearms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in West Tripura have confiscated four pistols and seven magazines as part of a crackdown on illegal firearms trafficking. The raid, conducted on Tuesday night in the Madhyapara area under the Amtali police jurisdiction, was based on intelligence received by law enforcement agencies, as stated by Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak.

The property where the weapons were found belongs to Dipankar Sen, a known criminal with several charges under the Arms Act. Currently detained, Sen is suspected of being involved in arms smuggling operations. Investigators are now working to determine if the seized items were meant for local distribution or part of a larger trafficking operation.

This operation reflects increased vigilance by security forces to combat illegal arms and contraband movement, especially along the India-Bangladesh border. The seized firearms have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed examination, as the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025