Maharashtra Government Engages with Maratha Activist Amid Quota Demand

The Maharashtra government intensified efforts to communicate with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as tensions rise over his planned protest. A ministerial delegation was dispatched to meet him at Shivneri.

Despite the government's attempts to negotiate, Jarange is determined to proceed with his agitation in Mumbai on August 29. He aims for Marathas to be included in the OBC category, thereby gaining reservation benefits.

The cabinet sub-committee, headed by State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has considered extending the timeline for the Shinde committee on Maratha quota, meeting one of Jarange's key demands. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged Jarange to reconsider the timing due to Ganeshotsav celebrations.

