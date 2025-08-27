Unmasking Tehran's Hidden Hand in Melbourne Synagogue Arson
Australia's intelligence agency has linked the arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue to Iran. The attack, allegedly executed by hooded criminals, was said to be orchestrated by the Iranian government using proxies, though the individuals involved were likely unaware of Iran's role. Diplomatic tensions have surfaced as a result.
Australia's top security agency has revealed alarming details tracing the funding of a synagogue arson in Melbourne back to Iran. Officials say the attack was part of a broader pattern of hostile activities directed by Tehran, although those carrying out the crime may not have known they were acting on Iran's behalf.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government responded by expelling Iran's ambassador following revelations by Australia's intelligence cadres that pointed to Tehran's direct involvement. This came after Britain, Sweden, and a dozen other countries raised alarms about similar Iranian plots.
Australia's thorough investigation, which tied the Melbourne incident to Iran, involved piecing together complex financial trails and seizing digital devices. The public disclosure of Tehran's influence has heightened diplomatic strains, with Iran denying the accusations.
