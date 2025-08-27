Rajnath Singh on Future Warfare: Adapting to a New Era of Security Challenges

India must ready its armed forces for varying security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed during the 'Ran Samvad' conclave. The unpredictable geopolitical climate necessitates preparedness from short skirmishes to protracted five-year conflicts.

Singh elaborated on the transformative landscape of warfare, which now encompasses cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, drones, and satellite surveillance. These elements, rather than sheer soldier numbers or weapon stockpiles, dictate future military successes.

The minister praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's stride towards self-reliance. Singh underscored the pivotal role of technology, strategy, and a whole-nation approach in steering India to global power status in an era of non-linear warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)