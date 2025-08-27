Operation Mahadev and Sindoor: A Stand Against Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the success of Operations Sindoor and Mahadev for issuing a stern warning to terror masterminds about endangering Indian lives.

These operations, spearheaded by the Indian Army, J-K Police, and CRPF, successfully neutralized terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, restoring public confidence and satisfaction.

Executed in May and July, the operations targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and thwarted the attempts to destabilize Kashmir's tourism by eliminating the perpetrators, showcasing India's unwavering commitment to security.

