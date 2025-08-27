Operation Mahadev and Sindoor: A Stand Against Terror
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the success of Operations Sindoor and Mahadev, which targeted terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack. These operations, executed by Indian forces, underscored India's resolve against terror threats, aligning with national aspirations for global stature and security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the success of Operations Sindoor and Mahadev for issuing a stern warning to terror masterminds about endangering Indian lives.
These operations, spearheaded by the Indian Army, J-K Police, and CRPF, successfully neutralized terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, restoring public confidence and satisfaction.
Executed in May and July, the operations targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and thwarted the attempts to destabilize Kashmir's tourism by eliminating the perpetrators, showcasing India's unwavering commitment to security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement