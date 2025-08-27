Australia Uncovers Covert Iranian Plot Behind Synagogue Attack

Australia's intelligence services have revealed an Iranian connection behind the December 6 arson attack on Melbourne's Adass Israel synagogue, involving local criminals unknowingly acting under foreign influence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador, following confirmation of Tehran's orchestrating role, a claim Iran strongly denies.

Extensive investigations traced onshore and offshore funding channels, uncovering a hidden network of intermediaries used by Iran, with coordination between Australia, Britain, Sweden, and other affected nations in addressing Tehran's covert activities.