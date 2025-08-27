Left Menu

Australia Uncovers Covert Iranian Plot Behind Synagogue Attack

Australia's intelligence linked the arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue to Iran. Local criminals, unknowingly directed by Tehran, executed the attack. In response, Australia expelled Iran's ambassador. The investigation unveiled a complex network of intermediaries, revealing a broader pattern of Iranian covert operations globally.

Updated: 27-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:39 IST
Australia's intelligence services have revealed an Iranian connection behind the December 6 arson attack on Melbourne's Adass Israel synagogue, involving local criminals unknowingly acting under foreign influence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador, following confirmation of Tehran's orchestrating role, a claim Iran strongly denies.

Extensive investigations traced onshore and offshore funding channels, uncovering a hidden network of intermediaries used by Iran, with coordination between Australia, Britain, Sweden, and other affected nations in addressing Tehran's covert activities.

