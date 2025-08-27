UK Sees Surge in Sexual Conviction Rates Among Indian Nationals

Recent analysis of British government data has revealed a significant surge in the number of Indian nationals convicted of sexual offences in the UK. Between 2021 and 2024, convictions involving Indians rose by 257%, marking the highest percentage increase among foreign nationalities.

The Centre for Migration Control reported this trend as part of an overall increase of 62% in foreign nationals being convicted of sexual offences during the same period. Other nationalities with notable increases include Nigerians and Iraqis, with 166% and 160% hikes respectively.

The surge in convictions occurs amid wider discussions on immigration and crime, with the UK government introducing measures to expedite the deportation of foreign criminals before their appeals are heard, aiming to manage migration more effectively.

