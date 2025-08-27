High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine

The Kremlin expressed approval for the recent U.S.-Russia summit held in Alaska, highlighting it as a vital step towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that while the discussions were significant, Moscow remains critical of European security proposals for Kyiv.

Peskov reiterated Russia's firm position against the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.

