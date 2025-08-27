RPF's Swift Action Saves Four Girls in Malda

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) executed a successful rescue operation in West Bengal's Malda division, saving four girls who found themselves in dire circumstances.

In a proactive move under Operation AAHT, RPF officers conducted an intensive check at Khaltipur railway station, where they detected the minors moving about suspiciously after disembarking from the 13034 Down Katihar-Howrah Express.

Upon interrogation, the girls confessed to being misguided by an unknown individual, leading them to flee their hometown. Authorities later registered a case and ensured the girls were taken under the care of the Child Helpline in Malda. The RPF contacted the father of one minor, aiding in their emotional and physical recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)