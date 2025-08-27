Left Menu

RPF's Swift Action Saves Four Girls in Malda

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued four girls in West Bengal's Malda division. Under Operation AAHT, RPF personnel intervened at Khaltipur railway station, identifying and assisting the minors who had been misled and fled their native place. The girls were handed over to Child Helpline for care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:50 IST
RPF's Swift Action Saves Four Girls in Malda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) executed a successful rescue operation in West Bengal's Malda division, saving four girls who found themselves in dire circumstances.

In a proactive move under Operation AAHT, RPF officers conducted an intensive check at Khaltipur railway station, where they detected the minors moving about suspiciously after disembarking from the 13034 Down Katihar-Howrah Express.

Upon interrogation, the girls confessed to being misguided by an unknown individual, leading them to flee their hometown. Authorities later registered a case and ensured the girls were taken under the care of the Child Helpline in Malda. The RPF contacted the father of one minor, aiding in their emotional and physical recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025