Bravery in the Skies: Army's Daring Rescue in Pathankot
The Indian Army Aviation carried out a high-risk helicopter rescue operation in Punjab's Pathankot, evacuating civilians and CRPF personnel from a flood-surrounded building. Despite hazardous flying conditions, the mission demanded exceptional flying skills and bravery, accomplishing the task before the building collapsed shortly after evacuation.
In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Army Aviation braved treacherous conditions in Punjab's Pathankot, successfully extricating civilians and CRPF personnel from a flood-engulfed structure.
The operation unfolded at Madhopur Headworks, where helicopters landed on a precarious building, performing a rescue that relied on top-tier flying expertise.
The dramatic evacuation was underscored by the subsequent collapse of the building, underscoring the urgent and heroic nature of the mission, according to official statements shared on the Army's X platform.
