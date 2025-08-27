Bravery in the Skies: Army's Daring Rescue in Pathankot

In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Army Aviation braved treacherous conditions in Punjab's Pathankot, successfully extricating civilians and CRPF personnel from a flood-engulfed structure.

The operation unfolded at Madhopur Headworks, where helicopters landed on a precarious building, performing a rescue that relied on top-tier flying expertise.

The dramatic evacuation was underscored by the subsequent collapse of the building, underscoring the urgent and heroic nature of the mission, according to official statements shared on the Army's X platform.

