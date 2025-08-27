Tragic Landslide at Vaishno Devi: Mourning and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

A tragic landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Jammu & Kashmir has led to the deaths of 32 people, drawing attention to the ongoing adverse weather conditions affecting the region. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the incident as 'extremely heartbreaking' and extended his condolences to the grieving families.

The landslide was triggered by incessant heavy rains, which have not only impacted Jammu & Kashmir but have also caused flood-like situations in Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing, with Congress leaders urging party workers to provide every possible assistance to the affected individuals.

Efforts to manage the aftermath continue as the death toll in weather-related incidents has increased to 36 in Jammu & Kashmir. The authorities are closely monitoring water levels in swollen rivers, ensuring readiness to handle any further emergencies. Residents have been reassured not to panic as relief efforts ramp up.