Royal Pardon in Thailand: A Tale of Defamation and Dissent

Anchan Preelert, a former civil servant in Thailand, was released after serving over eight years in prison for royal defamation. Her release was part of a royal pardon coinciding with the king's birthday. The lese majeste law, under which she was convicted, remains controversial and widely criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:12 IST
Royal Pardon in Thailand: A Tale of Defamation and Dissent
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Anchan Preelert, a pivotal figure in a high-profile royal defamation case in Thailand, walked free after receiving a royal pardon. The former civil servant, once sentenced to a staggering 87 years, reduced to 43 for pleading guilty, spent over eight years behind bars.

The controversial lese majeste law, under which Anchan was charged, punishes royal defamation with severe sentences and has faced criticism for stifling political dissent. The law's broad scope has led to numerous prosecutions, including simple acts like liking posts on social media.

Her release, alongside five other political prisoners, marks a significant moment amid ongoing debates over the law's implications. Critics argue it suppresses freedom of expression in a nation where public scrutiny of its revered monarchy was once unthinkable.

