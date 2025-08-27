Devastating Rains and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her concern on Wednesday over the catastrophic effects of relentless rains and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir.

The region experienced severe weather on Tuesday that led to landslides, flooding, and the destruction of critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges. A tragedy near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine claimed the lives of 32 individuals, while four others perished in related incidents in Doda district.

In her message, Banerjee offered condolences to the families of the deceased, wished for the swift recovery of the injured, and extended her prayers for those left stranded by the disaster. Communications across the union territory were severely disrupted as telecom services collapsed, adding to the challenges faced by the local population.