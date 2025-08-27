Govt Launches PM VIKAS Fisheries Training & Women Entrepreneurship Project in Kerala

In a significant step towards strengthening skill development and entrepreneurship among minority communities, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is set to partner with the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) for a dedicated programme under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be formally signed at the Animation Centre, Kovalam, with Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri George Kurian, chairing the ceremony.

Skilling Minority Communities for Inclusive Growth

This initiative is part of the wider PM VIKAS scheme, a flagship programme designed to empower India’s six notified minority communities by merging earlier education, training, and livelihood schemes into one comprehensive framework. The Kerala project will train 690 candidates from minority backgrounds, with the dual objective of equipping them with domain-specific skills and enhancing their entrepreneurial capabilities.

By aligning training with market needs, the project aims to generate employment opportunities, foster self-reliance, and contribute to the socio-economic advancement of coastal and minority populations.

Fisheries-Based Training for Sustainable Livelihoods

A unique feature of this project is its emphasis on non-traditional fisheries-based skills, which have growing demand in India’s aquaculture sector. Of the total trainees:

90 candidates will be trained in Fish Hatchery Production , a vital field for ensuring sustainable fish seed supply and boosting aquaculture productivity.

180 candidates will undergo training in Basics of Cage Culture Fish Farming, a modern technique that improves fish yield in coastal waters, rivers, and reservoirs.

These specialised skills are expected to enhance self-employment prospects, diversify livelihood options for fisherfolk, and strengthen Kerala’s position in sustainable marine-based entrepreneurship.

Women at the Heart of the Initiative

Recognising the pivotal role of women in socio-economic development, the project includes a dedicated leadership and entrepreneurship programme for 420 women candidates. The training will equip them with managerial skills, financial literacy, and enterprise development capabilities, helping them to establish and run businesses of their own.

This focus reflects the government’s broader goal of integrating women into the economic mainstream by building entrepreneurial ecosystems at the grassroots level.

Financial Support & Mentorship

To ensure inclusivity, all trainees will receive stipends during the training period. The project also emphasises post-training handholding support, guiding participants towards credit facilities, government schemes, and market linkages. This integrated model is expected to reduce dropout rates and increase long-term livelihood sustainability.

ICAR-CMFRI’s Role as Knowledge Partner

The ICAR-CMFRI, with decades of expertise in marine fisheries research, innovation, and technology transfer, will act as the implementing agency. Its role will go beyond training delivery — providing mentoring, incubation support, and access to its advanced facilities, ensuring that trainees are well-prepared to meet real-world challenges.

A Model for Nationwide Expansion

The Kerala project is among several flagship initiatives being launched nationwide under the PM VIKAS umbrella. By consolidating skilling and education efforts, the scheme seeks to foster entrepreneurship, expand employability, and drive holistic development among minority communities.

With a focus on innovation, inclusion, and empowerment, the programme not only addresses immediate livelihood needs but also lays the foundation for long-term socio-economic transformation in coastal and minority-dominated regions.