Urgent Call for Improved Disaster Management Following Jammu Floods
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow over Jammu floods resulting in 30 deaths and urged better disaster planning. He criticized authorities for not relocating families despite warnings, emphasizing the need for timely relief and long-term protective measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:47 IST
- India
In the wake of devastating floods in Jammu, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of around 30 lives.
Criticizing the authorities, Farooq stressed the need for timely relocation of vulnerable families who were not moved despite weather warnings. He called for disaster management improvements.
Farooq extended condolences to those affected, urging immediate relief efforts and long-term strategies to prevent further tragedy in times of natural calamity.
