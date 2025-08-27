Left Menu

Urgent Call for Improved Disaster Management Following Jammu Floods

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow over Jammu floods resulting in 30 deaths and urged better disaster planning. He criticized authorities for not relocating families despite warnings, emphasizing the need for timely relief and long-term protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:47 IST
Urgent Call for Improved Disaster Management Following Jammu Floods
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in Jammu, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of around 30 lives.

Criticizing the authorities, Farooq stressed the need for timely relocation of vulnerable families who were not moved despite weather warnings. He called for disaster management improvements.

Farooq extended condolences to those affected, urging immediate relief efforts and long-term strategies to prevent further tragedy in times of natural calamity.

TRENDING

1
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
2
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
3
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India
4
Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025