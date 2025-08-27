Urgent Call for Improved Disaster Management Following Jammu Floods

In the wake of devastating floods in Jammu, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of around 30 lives.

Criticizing the authorities, Farooq stressed the need for timely relocation of vulnerable families who were not moved despite weather warnings. He called for disaster management improvements.

Farooq extended condolences to those affected, urging immediate relief efforts and long-term strategies to prevent further tragedy in times of natural calamity.