Horrific Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Mar First Week of Classes
A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school during the first week of classes has been described as 'horrific' by Governor Tim Walz. The shooter was contained, and the school was evacuated. This incident is part of a spate of shootings in the city within 24 hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school was shattered by a shooting incident, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz describing the gunfire as 'horrific.'
The perpetrator was contained without any immediate information on injuries, ensuring no active threat to residents. Students were evacuated from Annunciation Church's school.
The incident aligns with a surge in gun violence in Minneapolis, following multiple fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement