Horrific Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Mar First Week of Classes

On Wednesday, the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school was shattered by a shooting incident, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz describing the gunfire as 'horrific.'

The perpetrator was contained without any immediate information on injuries, ensuring no active threat to residents. Students were evacuated from Annunciation Church's school.

The incident aligns with a surge in gun violence in Minneapolis, following multiple fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)