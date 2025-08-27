Major Drug Bust Unveils Illegal Trafficking in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police have apprehended seven individuals in connection with two major drug busts. The operations, which took place recently, highlighted significant trafficking of ganja and synthetic drug MDMA.

On Tuesday night, the Dag police halted a truck carrying over 103 kilograms of ganja hidden beneath iron rods. The truck driver, Zaheer Khan, and his associate Vinod Sharma were arrested at the scene. Additionally, a luxury car believed to be escorting the illicit load was intercepted, resulting in the detention of Pirulal Malviya and Anwar alias Annu.

In a separate case, three individuals were taken into custody by Jhalrapatan police after a routine patrol led to the discovery of MDMA in an unmarked car. Preliminary investigations reveal that they intended to purchase more from a known dealer who evaded arrest. Efforts continue to dismantle the network.

