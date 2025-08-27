Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Tribal Girl Gangrape Case

In a distressing case from Jharkhand's Dumka district, authorities have apprehended five individuals, including two minors, linked to the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl from a vulnerable tribal community.

The crime took place in the Gumra forest within the Kathikund police jurisdiction on Monday. The victim, who had arrived on a truck with her boyfriend, was subjected to the heinous act by individuals from a single village.

While three adults have been placed in judicial custody, the minors are in a juvenile facility. The victim's condition is reported stable, and authorities confirmed the assault through medical examination. Communication barriers posed challenges initially, necessitating an interpreter for filing the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)