Teen Driver Faces Charges in Horrific Delhi Hit-and-Run

A gruesome hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Samaypur Badli has led to the arrest of a 16-year-old driver, who allegedly mowed down and dragged a factory worker named Sujeet Mandal. The event, recorded by CCTV cameras, shows Mandal being struck and dragged for 600 meters before being left near the NDPL office.

CCTV footage reveals that the accused halted briefly, only to speed off again, ignoring the injured man trapped beneath the vehicle. Despite evidence, the juvenile chose to continue driving, leading to the victim's tragic death, according to a police officer.

Authorities swiftly tracked the red car to Mandoli, where the vehicle registered under the boy's sister was found. Investigations revealed the young driver is a class 11 student, and while he has been sent to a correctional facility, the victim's devastated family demands swift justice and accountability.

