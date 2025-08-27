Valmiki Corporation Scam: Unveiling Corruption in Karnataka's Development Funds

The Enforcement Directorate has taken decisive action in the Valmiki Corporation scam by attaching assets amounting to Rs 5 crore under the anti-money laundering law. This move comes amidst an investigation that has linked former Karnataka minister B Nagendra and his aides to significant financial misconduct.

The properties seized include land, flats, and bank deposits tied to Nekkenti Nagaraj, Chandra Mohan, Golapalli Kishore Reddy, and Etakeri Satyanarayana. These individuals have been named as accused in the chargesheet, alleging their involvement in diverting Rs 89.63 crore from the corporation's funds to fraudulent accounts.

The scam unravelled with the tragic death of accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P, who left a suicide note exposing illegal transfers. Further inquiries revealed the misappropriated funds were used in the 2024 elections and for purchasing luxury items, shining a light on the pervasive corruption under Nagendra's tenure.