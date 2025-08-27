Left Menu

Finland's President Backs Strengthened India-EU Ties and Technological Advancements

Finland's President Alexander Stubb reiterated support for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement in a call with PM Narendra Modi. They discussed enhancing partnerships in technology and reaffirmed cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Stubb also shared insights on recent diplomatic meetings regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

Finland's President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday emphasized his country's commitment to speeding up the conclusion of an India-EU Free Trade Agreement during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PMO's statement indicated that President Stubb and Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of India-Finland relations and stressed the importance of collaboration in cutting-edge fields such as quantum technology, 6G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

Furthermore, President Stubb expressed his endorsement of the AI Impact Summit to be held in India in 2026, while also briefing Modi on recent strategic discussions between Europe, the United States, and Ukraine over the ongoing conflict. Modi reiterated India's stance for peaceful conflict resolution and restoring peace and stability.

