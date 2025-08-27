Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Tragedy in Meerut School Bus Fire

A school bus in Meerut caught fire, but quick action by local police led to the safe evacuation of all children. The incident occurred near Paratapur police station. Local authorities and the fire brigade controlled the situation, minimizing damage and preventing a major accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potentially major tragedy was narrowly avoided in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon when a school bus carrying multiple children ignited in the Meerut district. Thanks to the swift and coordinated response by local police, the terrifying scenario ended with the safe rescue of all the students involved, officials confirmed.

The incident, which alarmed the community, occurred around 2.30 pm as the bus navigated near the railway station cut within the Paratapur police station's jurisdiction. The St. Patrick School vehicle, ferrying students home post-school hours, became engulfed in flames unexpectedly.

Receiving immediate notification, police forces led by Circle Officer Brahmpuri and Paratapur Station House Officer sprung into action. Their effective evacuation facilitated under supervision allowed for all children and the bus driver to escape unharmed. Traffic diversions were promptly employed to assist rescue operations while firefighters, police officers, and civilians worked in unison to subdue the blaze, an official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

