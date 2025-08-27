Left Menu

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

The family of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, is appealing to the UK government for his return. Detained in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Michel faces a complex legal battle despite having served his extradition-based sentence. The UK government is actively involved in seeking his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:30 IST
The family of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the high-profile AgustaWestland money laundering case, has sought intervention from UK Foreign Office Minister Catherine West, appealing for his extradition back to Britain. Michel is currently detained in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reported that the concerns of Michel's family were heard at the meeting. Additionally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has raised Michel's issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit, emphasizing the UK's dedication to resolving the matter swiftly.

Alois Michel, Christian's son, criticized the Indian court for rejecting his father's appeal for release, stating it breaches the extradition agreement terms. Despite grating bail, fear persists about further charges upon compliance with bail conditions. Michel's case continues to stir diplomatic engagement between the UK and India.

