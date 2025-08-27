South Africa’s Historic G20 Presidency to Champion Solidarity and Equality

South Africa has made history as the first African nation to preside over the Group of Twenty (G20), the world’s premier forum of major economies. As the country prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025, the government is positioning the Presidency as not only an economic milestone but also a powerful platform for advancing global solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

The Presidency, carried under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, comes at a pivotal moment for both South Africa and the wider continent. It symbolizes Africa’s rising influence in shaping global governance and reflects the urgent need to amplify the voices of developing nations in addressing global challenges.

The G20: A Global Powerhouse

The G20 comprises the world’s largest economies, representing:

Two-thirds of the global population .

85% of global GDP .

75% of international trade.

It remains a central forum for crafting responses to economic instability, climate change, technological disruption, and socio-political challenges. For South Africa, the Presidency is not only about facilitating global consensus but also showcasing the nation’s own journey of transformation, resilience, and inclusivity.

Why the Presidency Matters for South Africa and Africa

For Africa, long marginalized from global economic governance, South Africa’s G20 leadership offers:

A chance to spotlight structural inequalities that hinder development.

Advocacy for equitable access to opportunities and resources for the Global South.

Inclusion of African priorities such as youth employment, food security, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

“Hosting the G20 provides global visibility and a once-in-a-generation chance to craft equal opportunities for growth that will impact generations to come,” said government officials at the launch of the G20 Presidency roadmap.

Key Working Groups Driving the Agenda

The inner workings of the G20 are carried forward by Sherpa and Finance tracks, alongside multiple engagement groups. On the Sherpa side, 15 working groups tackle global issues ranging from education and health to climate and digital transformation.

Highlighted groups include:

Digital Economy Working Group — addressing the digital divide, AI adoption, connectivity, and digital public infrastructure.

Employment Working Group (EWG) — focusing on youth employment, labour rights, and gender equality in the workforce.

Women’s Empowerment Working Group — advancing gender equality, aligned with SDG 5 of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

Youth 20 (Y20) — engaging young leaders in debates on climate change, innovation, and global governance.

Township20 (T20) — a new South African initiative showcasing township innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship to the global community.

Digital Economy and Cybersecurity in Focus

As waves of digitization reshape societies, the Presidency highlights AI, digital skilling, and inclusive digital growth as priorities. For South Africa, cybersecurity is also a major concern, requiring:

Expanded public–private partnerships .

Investment in security infrastructure .

Development of specialized digital skills for the workforce.

By advancing these initiatives, South Africa aims to create pathways for the digital empowerment of the Global South while ensuring resilience against emerging cyber threats.

Gender and Youth at the Centre

South Africa is strongly pushing for the empowerment of women and youth within the G20 agenda:

The Women’s Empowerment Working Group continues global efforts launched in the Beijing Platform for Action (1995) , now with just five years left to reach the 2030 SDGs .

The Youth 20 group ensures young voices influence policies on jobs, climate, and digital futures.

By elevating gender and youth priorities, the Presidency aligns with South Africa’s domestic transformation goals while strengthening its international commitments.

More Than Economics: A Platform for Social Transformation

Officials emphasize that the G20 Presidency extends beyond economics. It is an opportunity to ignite social transformation globally, drawing on South Africa’s own history of overcoming inequality and injustice.

The Presidency’s emphasis on inclusive growth resonates deeply with nations across the Global South, where centuries of exclusion and underdevelopment continue to impact millions through poverty, hunger, and unemployment.

Looking Ahead to the November Summit

In November, world leaders will gather in South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where the spirit of ubuntu — humanity and unity — will guide deliberations. By mobilizing global partnerships and solutions, South Africa seeks to:

Reduce inequalities .

Advance sustainable development .

Create a world where no community is left behind.

For South Africa, this Presidency represents both a domestic opportunity to showcase innovation and resilience and a global responsibility to lead with solidarity, equality, and sustainability at the forefront.