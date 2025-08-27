IAF Launches Massive Flood Relief Operations in Jammu and Punjab

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has mounted extensive relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit regions of Jammu and northern Punjab, responding swiftly to the humanitarian crisis caused by incessant rains and rising water levels.

Rapid Deployment of Air Assets

The IAF activated its Northern Sector bases to ensure rapid response:

Helicopter Fleet: Five Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook heavy-lift helicopter were immediately pressed into service, with additional aircraft on standby to expand operations.

Transport Aircraft: A C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft airlifted relief materials and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to Jammu. Other transport aircraft remain ready for further deployments.

These assets allowed the IAF to cover multiple flood-affected zones simultaneously, ensuring both rescue missions and supply drops were executed without delay.

Major Rescue Missions

Akhnoor, Jammu

12 Army soldiers and 11 BSF personnel, including 3 women constables, were airlifted to safety in a precision winching operation under hostile weather conditions.

Pathankot, Punjab

46 stranded civilians were evacuated as floodwaters rose dangerously.

Over 750 kilograms of essential relief materials, including food, water, and medical supplies, were air-dropped to affected communities.

Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab

38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued in one of the most high-risk missions of the operation.

Flooded terrain and strong currents made winching the only viable option, showcasing the professionalism and skill of IAF crews.

Humanitarian and Security Impact

The IAF’s rapid response ensured that military personnel, border guards, and civilians were evacuated in record time, preventing potential loss of life. By combining humanitarian support with security operations, the IAF reaffirmed its dual role in both safeguarding borders and providing aid during calamities.

Multi-Agency Coordination

The missions were conducted in close cooperation with:

Indian Army

Border Security Force (BSF)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Local administrations in Jammu and Punjab

This inter-agency coordination ensured quick decision-making and resource sharing, maximizing efficiency in a complex disaster environment.

Expanding Role and Readiness

The IAF remains on high alert to:

Undertake additional rescue missions as water levels continue to rise.

Provide medical evacuation for critically ill patients.

Deliver sustained relief supplies to isolated communities.

Senior defence officials described the operation as a model example of disaster response readiness, demonstrating how modern assets like the Chinook and C-130J, when combined with the Mi-17 fleet, enable India to handle large-scale humanitarian crises.

A Testament to National Service

The IAF’s commitment extends beyond combat missions. By deploying its full spectrum of airlift and rescue capabilities, the Air Force once again highlighted its role as a lifeline during natural calamities.

The force has assured citizens that it stands ready to expand operations for as long as necessary, reaffirming its pledge to serve the nation in peace and crisis alike.