Enhancing Disaster Response: Feedback on Advanced Equipment in Uttarakhand
The NDMA urged all rescue and relief agencies involved in Uttarakhand's disaster-hit Dharali to share their experiences with advanced equipment like GPR. The feedback aims to improve future disaster responses. The cooperation between the disaster management department and various agencies was commended.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has called upon agencies engaged in rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand's devastated Dharali area to provide feedback on their use of sophisticated equipment, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).
Lt Colonel Sanjay Kumar Shahi, NDMA's Joint Advisor (Operations), emphasized the importance of collecting insights from agencies utilizing GPR, high-level metal detectors, thermal imagers, drones, LiDAR, and live detectors during the operations. He believes that such feedback will be crucial in enhancing the effectiveness of technological deployments in future disaster scenarios.
After reviewing the state's response to disasters in various regions during the monsoon season, Shahi praised the coordinated efforts of the Uttarakhand government and its disaster management department. Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the comprehensive operational capacity employed in the affected areas.
