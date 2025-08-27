Left Menu

Voter Fraud Allegations Heat Up in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Shashima Singh Dohare accuses UP Minister Asim Arun of voter fraud. Dohare claims the BJP is creating fake voters to manipulate elections. This comes after Arun accused former SP leaders of similar misconduct. An investigation into these allegations is requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations of voter fraud have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party leader Shashima Singh Dohare has pointed a finger at the State's Minister of Social Welfare, Asim Arun. Dohare accuses Arun of being linked to fake voter registrations, contending that the owner of Arun's camp office holds dual voter IDs.

In the backdrop of these allegations, a video by Arun emerged accusing former SP block pramukh Nawab Singh Yadav and his brother of having duplicate votes. Compounding the situation, BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria has lodged an affidavit with the magistrate, further igniting the controversy.

Hitting back at these claims, Dohare insists that the BJP has manufactured fake voters to sway elections. She plans to unveil these allegations publicly and to submit them to the Election Commission. Calls for a thorough investigation reflect the heightened tensions amidst statewide electoral irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

