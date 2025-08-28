Left Menu

Mizoram's Bold Move Against Beggary: Bill Passed Amidst Concerns

The Mizoram Assembly passed the 'Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025,' which aims to ban begging and rehabilitate beggars through sustainable livelihoods. Despite opposition arguing it harms the state's Christian values, the bill was passed with support from government officials, NGOs, and churches.

The Mizoram Assembly has taken a significant step by passing the 'Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025,' aimed at eradicating beggary from the state. Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii introduced the bill, emphasizing both the ban on begging and the rehabilitation of beggars through sustainable livelihood programs.

Lalrinpuii highlighted concerns about the increasing visibility of beggars and the potential rise in numbers with new transport links. This led to the proposal for a state-level 'relief board' and temporary receiving centres for beggars, who will be sent back to their native regions within a day.

Despite opposition members, including MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, voicing concerns over the bill's impact on the Christian faith, the Chief Minister assured that the objective is to collaborate with NGOs and churches to create a beggar-free state. The legislature passed the bill following thorough deliberations.

