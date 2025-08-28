Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis School: Gunman Opens Fire on Children

A gunman targeted a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 others. The assailant unleashed gunfire during Mass before taking his own life. The incident reignites discussions on gun control and safety measures in schools. Shooter identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis School: Gunman Opens Fire on Children
gunman

A shocking act of violence unfolded at a Minneapolis Catholic school as a gunman opened fire during Mass, claiming the lives of two children and injuring 17 others. The tragedy at Annunciation Catholic School has reignited debates on gun control and the vulnerability of schools.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, used multiple firearms and targeted children praying within the church's chapel. Witnesses recounted the terror as shots rang out, leaving young students and adults scrambling for safety.

The incident marks the 146th school shooting this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, highlighting the urgent need for legislative action on gun laws. Local authorities and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed their condolences, with the national flag ordered to be flown at half-staff in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025