Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis School: Gunman Opens Fire on Children

A shocking act of violence unfolded at a Minneapolis Catholic school as a gunman opened fire during Mass, claiming the lives of two children and injuring 17 others. The tragedy at Annunciation Catholic School has reignited debates on gun control and the vulnerability of schools.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, used multiple firearms and targeted children praying within the church's chapel. Witnesses recounted the terror as shots rang out, leaving young students and adults scrambling for safety.

The incident marks the 146th school shooting this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, highlighting the urgent need for legislative action on gun laws. Local authorities and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed their condolences, with the national flag ordered to be flown at half-staff in mourning.

