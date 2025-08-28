Uttarakhand High Court Orders In-Depth Probe in Fake NBW Scam

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken significant steps in addressing a pervasive scam involving fake non-bailable warrants (NBWs) allegedly issued in the names of judges and police officers, compelling unwary individuals to part with their money. The court has initiated a probe, mandating that the Reserve Bank of India, telecom firms, and private banks be included as parties in this investigation.

The judicial intervention follows a petition filed by Haridwar resident Surendra Kumar, who recounted his experience of being targeted by fraudulent calls demanding a payment of Rs 30,000 under the pretense of a courtroom directive. Alarmingly, the scam not only deceived common citizens but also questioned the integrity of law enforcement systems.

Petitioner's attorney, Prabha Naithani, highlighted the gravity of this cyber fraud, revealing that the NBW issued was fraudulently attributed to an Additional District Judge in Dehradun. The high court's involvement underscores its commitment to upholding justice, given that private banks are suspected to have links to the fraudulent accounts used in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)