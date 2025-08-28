Left Menu

Controversial Strike: Tragic Aftermath at Gaza's Nasser Hospital

A strike on Gaza's Nasser hospital resulted in the death of at least 20 people, including five journalists. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, promised further investigation. The IDF stated the target was Hamas militants. The incident raises concerns over civilian infrastructure use in conflict.

28-08-2025
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon announced that more details about the strike on Nasser hospital, which took place on Monday and claimed at least 20 lives including five journalists, will emerge soon. The incident has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny.

Danon emphasized that the objective was to combat terrorists, not journalists or innocent civilians. Among the casualties were journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. Israel's military reported that six Hamas members were targeted in the strike, according to acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea.

Shea stated in the Security Council that the IDF's strike targeted a Hamas observation post at the hospital. She urged the council to condemn the misuse of civilian infrastructure by Hamas. The military's statement, which included photos of the identified militant targets, did not list the deceased journalists as part of those named.

