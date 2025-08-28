Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Freeze Battle Intensifies

The Trump administration is intensifying its legal battle to maintain a freeze on billions in foreign aid, appealing once more to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal, aiming for swift intervention to counter lower court rulings that allowed the funding to continue.

The case, which involves around USD 12 billion that must be spent by September 30 if lower court rulings stand, has seen the administration argue that ongoing funding disrupts negotiations between the presidency and Congress. Despite the administration's previous setbacks in Supreme Court arguments, recent trends show the court leaning towards their stance.

Non-profit organizations have pushed back against the freeze, claiming it violates federal law and disrupts essential global health initiatives. Attorney Lauren Batemen insists the court recognizes the harm of continuing the freeze, with a protracted legal battle hampering urgent and lifesaving programs.