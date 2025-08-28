Left Menu

Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Freeze Battle Intensifies

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to maintain a freeze on billions of dollars in foreign aid. The funding, including allocations for global health and HIV/AIDS programs, is caught in legal battles. Non-profits argue the freeze breaches federal law, hampering critical programs.

Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:21 IST
The Trump administration is intensifying its legal battle to maintain a freeze on billions in foreign aid, appealing once more to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal, aiming for swift intervention to counter lower court rulings that allowed the funding to continue.

The case, which involves around USD 12 billion that must be spent by September 30 if lower court rulings stand, has seen the administration argue that ongoing funding disrupts negotiations between the presidency and Congress. Despite the administration's previous setbacks in Supreme Court arguments, recent trends show the court leaning towards their stance.

Non-profit organizations have pushed back against the freeze, claiming it violates federal law and disrupts essential global health initiatives. Attorney Lauren Batemen insists the court recognizes the harm of continuing the freeze, with a protracted legal battle hampering urgent and lifesaving programs.

