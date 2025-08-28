Strategic Airborne Operation on Damascus Hilltops by Israeli Forces

An Israeli army unit executed a strategic airborne operation on a hilltop southwest of Damascus, engaging in a two-hour mission before withdrawing, as reported by two Syrian army sources.

The operation unfolded near Jabal Manea, a site historically significant due to its role as an air defense base managed by Iran before its destruction by Israeli forces during the decline of Bashar al-Assad's reign.

The Syrian army has since positioned troops from its new forces at the former base, underscoring its continued strategic value.