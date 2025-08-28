Strategic Airborne Operation on Damascus Hilltops by Israeli Forces
Israeli forces conducted a two-hour airborne operation on a strategic hilltop southwest of Damascus, previously an Iranian-operated air defense base. The maneuver involved landing near Jabal Manea, under Syrian army observation. The base, once crucial for air defense, had been destroyed during Assad's regime downfall.
An Israeli army unit executed a strategic airborne operation on a hilltop southwest of Damascus, engaging in a two-hour mission before withdrawing, as reported by two Syrian army sources.
The operation unfolded near Jabal Manea, a site historically significant due to its role as an air defense base managed by Iran before its destruction by Israeli forces during the decline of Bashar al-Assad's reign.
The Syrian army has since positioned troops from its new forces at the former base, underscoring its continued strategic value.
