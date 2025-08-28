Left Menu

Strategic Airborne Operation on Damascus Hilltops by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces conducted a two-hour airborne operation on a strategic hilltop southwest of Damascus, previously an Iranian-operated air defense base. The maneuver involved landing near Jabal Manea, under Syrian army observation. The base, once crucial for air defense, had been destroyed during Assad's regime downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:38 IST
Strategic Airborne Operation on Damascus Hilltops by Israeli Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

An Israeli army unit executed a strategic airborne operation on a hilltop southwest of Damascus, engaging in a two-hour mission before withdrawing, as reported by two Syrian army sources.

The operation unfolded near Jabal Manea, a site historically significant due to its role as an air defense base managed by Iran before its destruction by Israeli forces during the decline of Bashar al-Assad's reign.

The Syrian army has since positioned troops from its new forces at the former base, underscoring its continued strategic value.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025