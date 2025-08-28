NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Meeting and Exceeding Goals
NATO members are set to meet a longstanding 2% GDP target for defense spending in 2023, while only three countries have currently reached a new 3.5% goal. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia lead in expenditures. The alliance aims to reach 5% by 2035, emphasizing the need for capability enhancement over mere spending.
NATO members will achieve the long-established 2% GDP defense spending target this year, according to data released on Thursday. However, only Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have surpassed the newly set 3.5% target.
Recent findings reveal that in the previous year, over ten of NATO's 32 countries still hadn't reached the 2% benchmark, which was initially agreed upon in 2014. By 2025, all members are projected to meet or slightly exceed this minimum.
The leaders have committed to achieving the 3.5% mark by 2035, as part of a comprehensive goal to allocate 5% of GDP to defense and security enhancements, including cybersecurity. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of transforming increased budgets into effective military capacity.
